BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Friday sought suggestions from various sections of society for preparing the annual budget 2018-19. Finance Department has invited suggestions in a structured format (displayed in the web page) to be used as an input in the process of preparation of Annual Budget 2018-19. Suggestions can be sent by e-mail to the address odisha.budget@gov.in.

Similarly, suggestions for Budget can also be given through Whatsapp, Telegram and SMS to the Mobile number (+91) 9438161111.

This facility will be available from December 23 to January 10. Finance Department has been holding Pre-Budget consultation with a cross section of the society. In order to make the budgetary process more open using Information and Communication Technology (ICT), the department had initiated the process of obtaining inputs for preparation of Annual Budget 2016-17 through a separate web-portal -- budget.odisha.gov.in, through e-mail and SMS. The option for submission of budget suggestion through Whatsapp and Telegram was added in the process of preparation of Annual Budget 2017-18.