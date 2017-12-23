BHUBANESWAR: With the State Government under fire for the ostentatious presence of scamster Subhankar Nayak in the BCCI box meant for VVIPs at Barabati Stadium during India-Lanka T-20 match, the ruling BJD on Friday shifted the blame to Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) for the controversy.

Even as the OCA had clarified its stand on the distribution of passes, BJD MLA from Cuttack-Barabati, Debasish Samantray demanded a thorough probe to ascertain how could Nayak, who is accused in a multi-crore ponzi scam, manage to pocket a VVIP pass.

“The State Government has absolutely no role in pass distribution. It is the OCA which issues passes. So, the BCCI or OCA can answer how he got the pass. They must have the list of people who were provided passes. A thorough investigation needs to be conducted to find out whether OCA or some other pass recipient had given him,” Samantray told mediapersons.

As the row over Nayak’s presence in the special enclosure meant for the who’s who of the State refuses to settle down, Leader of Opposition Narasingh Mishra has stirred up a hornet’s nest claiming that such passes have been sold to persons having criminal antecedents. “The passes meant for VVIPs have been either gifted to such corrupt persons/criminals or sold at a high price. An independent investigation can only unearth the truth,” Mishra said.

Earlier, OCA had washed its hands off claiming that no pass was given to Nayak and he might have received it from a VVIP pass beneficiary.On Wednesday evening, though Nayak was seen flaunting himself in the VVIP gallery during the T-20 match between India and Sri Lanka, none (including a Minister, some bureaucrats and top cops who were seated behind him) raised any objection to his presence in such a coveted enclosure.On conditional bail since August 1, Nayak was arrested by CBI in 2014 for allegedly playing the role of a conduit between ponzi firm Seashore Group and some top cops, bureaucrats and politicians.