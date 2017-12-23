JAGATSINGHPUR: Surprise raids on private clinics and nursing homes in different areas of the district by a team of Fire Services department have exposed the violation of fire safety norms by these healthcare providers. A team of Fire Services department conducted surprise inspections on eight private clinics to check the proper implementation of fire safety measures. However, it was found that none of these private nursing homes had adequate exit points in case of any emergencies.

Moreover, most of the clinics did not have fire extinguishers, hose reel system, electric fire alarm, terrace water tank and other basic fire-fighting equipment. The surprise raids were conducted on Life Line Nursing Home, Sun Hospital, Khan Nursing Home, Trilochan Netralaya, Cure Well Nursing Home, L&P Research Centre and Hospital, Shakti Nursing Home, Jagannath Seva Sadan and Maa Sarala Nursing Home. District Fire Officer Tez Kumar Ekka said a detailed report will be submitted to the Director General (Fire Services) on the inspection and implementation of fire safety norms in these health facilities.

Seven mobile tower battery thieves held

Jagatsinghpur : Police on Friday unearthed an inter-district gang involved in battery theft of different telecom companies and arrested seven persons. The arrested are kingpin of the gang Ramesh Sahoo, Kailash Shaw, Deepak Mandal, Uttam Mandal, Ramesh Das, Tapan Baral and Hemant Rout. Police said the battery theft gang was active in Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Khurda and Nayagarh and targeted telecom towers being installed in remote areas of these districts.

The gang looted batteries from telecom towers and sold those in cities like Kolkata, Raipur, Ranchi, New Delhi and Hyderabad. These batteries were recycled and melted to extract zinc and other materials. The gang is involved in 30 cases of battery theft from mobile towers of Airtel, Vodafone and other telecom companies, who have disclosed about the gang involved in battery theft case. While the seven accused were forwarded to court, another five members of the gang are still at large and efforts are on to nab them, police said.