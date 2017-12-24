Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik flagging off 108 ambulance at OSRTC office in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. Also seen is Health Minister Pratap Jena | Express

BHUBANESWAR: In order to strengthen medical services in remote areas, the State Government rolled out 92 more ambulances under the 108 service. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik flagged off the ambulances at Paribahan Bhawan here on Saturday.The 108 emergency medical ambulance service launched in the State on March 5, 2013 now has a fleet of 420 vehicles covering all 30 districts providing health care facilities free of cost at the time of crisis. The fleet has 364 Basic Life Support (BLS) and 56 Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances.

These ambulances would help carry patients to hospitals in rural pockets where people face a lot of difficulties in shifting ailing persons for lack of vehicular communication. The Government had earlier provided stretchers to inaccessible villages to bring patients to a point where ambulance can reach.

Besides the 108 fleet, the State has another fleet of 500 ambulances under the 102 ambulance service for transportation of pregnant women besides mothers and their sick infants.

So far, as many as 31 lakh people in the State have benefited from the ambulance service. This intervention has been instrumental in significant reduction in both the Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) and Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) in Odisha.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena said the State Government has provided the 92 ambulance under the 108 fleet through the exclusive State budget funding to further improve the performance of emergency health service in different districts, particularly in tribal-dominated areas.

“We have also provided funds from the State budget for upgradation of 28 basic life support ambulances to advanced life support ambulances to meet the increasing demand and strengthen the existing fleet. A budget provision of `90 crore has been made over a period of five years for these additional ambulances,” he said.

In the first phase, 24 ambulances were launched by the Chief Minister and the remaining vehicles will be released in a phased manner across the State. Among others, Director of National Health Mission Shalini Pandit was present at the event.