BERHAMPUR: As Olive Ridley turtles started mating in Ganjam district, forest officials revealed that so far at least 42 carcasses of the endangered species had been found at the beach. The mating of these turtles can be sighted at a distance of around 8 km from the coast line.

“Elaborate measures have been taken for protection of sea turtles. This year, 11 camps have been opened at different places on the beach. Two trawlers and two speedboats have been dedicated for patrolling,”Asish Behera, Berhampur Divisional Forest Officer, said.

Besides, the forest officials had taken protection measures for the migratory birds as well. “Staff in Berhampur division had been trained to enumerate such birds in 32 water bodies from January 10. These water bodies are in Digapahandi forest range, Berhampur, Khallikote and Samantiapalli range,” Behera added.The enumeration of crocodile at Ghodahada reservoir and dolphin in Chilika lake would be taken up in January and February.