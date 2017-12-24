GURUNDIA (SUNDARGARH):Around 17 families of Baghbindha village in the backward Gurundia block of the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district trudge five to six km through hostile forest and hilly terrains to reach their homes. For them, life is virtually a curse and daily fight for survival in the inaccessible Baghbindha as the village lacks basic amenities including road, drinking water, health and education services. It also belies tall claims of development of the BJD Government, while Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram too has failed to mitigate the suffering of the people of his constituency.

Sources said the small village, with nearly 110 headcounts, lies neglected. While administrative officials and politicians never visit the village, the local health workers inevitably carry out national campaigns, including vaccination drives. The village is located on the lap of a hill with three to four houses on the hilltop, while the rest 16 to 17 mud houses are located on the lower slopes of the other end at a distance of about two km. Pankadihi panchayat headquarters via Joda is about 11 km away from Baghbindha village.

The six-km stretch from Joda to Baghbindha is a nightmare for travellers and it could be covered only by walking. It takes at least four hours through the shortest forest and steep hilly route and about seven hours through another less difficult forest route to reach the village.

Village women said for collecting BPL rice, they go to Joda early in the morning and return home by evening carrying rice bags on heads. A natural water stream, about three km away, is the only source of drinking water which goes dry during summer mounting the woes of the villagers. During rainy season, the village remains cut off.

Baghbindha primary school, opened in 2010, was closed after three years. There is no anganwadi centre as 16 kids, aged between two and five years, cannot travel to Joda through forest which is a risky affair.

Some children were seen roaming leisurely or doing household chores. One girl said she studies in a residential tribal school elsewhere. One Nauri Kindo has quit the job of Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) voluntarily after failing to travel with patients. During health emergency, patients are carried on cots to Joda to avail ambulance service.

A village youth Ambrus Jojo, who works in Delhi, said despite harsh life, the rest of his family members prefer to stay in the village as they are emotionally attached to the place.

Gurundia BDO Methedius Lakra said earth road work has started in the village under MGNREGS and proposals would be made for anganwadi centre, solar lighting and drinking water facilities.