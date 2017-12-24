BHUBANESWAR: Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) on Saturday distributed provisional allotment letters to the beneficiaries of Naveen Nagar Basti (Ward No 34) in Satya Nagar. The slum’s people will be given houses at Gadakana housing project.The Building Materials and Technology Promotion Council (BMTPC) housing project in G-plus-three structures is first such demonstrative project for Bhubaneswar as it has been developed with the new prefabricated technology.

The BMTPC, established by the erstwhile Union Ministry of Urban Development in July 1990, strives to promote proven innovative technologies for the benefit of society so that the new technologies and methods become popular and acceptable especially in tiny, small, medium and large scale sectors.

Earlier, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) had finalised the list of eligible beneficiaries after following due procedure along with community consultation. The BDA has facilitated the eligible beneficiaries to get financial assistance from banks in shape of loan.

BMC Zonal Deputy Commissioner Binay Kumar Dash said 32 beneficiaries would get house at the Gadakana project while the rest would be allotted at Rangamatia project. “Final allotment of houses would be done through a lottery among these beneficiaries once the beneficiary contribution is realised,” he said.

The slum residents have expressed happiness after getting provisional allotment letters from the development authority as they can now live safely with better hygiene and all basic facilities which would be beneficial in grooming their children.

A skilled labourer Prabhakar Majhi (48) said the house will be a blessing for him and his family as they will have a permanent roof over their heads. “My kids would get a better living environment and neighbourhood,” he said.After people are evacuated from the untenable slum close to the lake zone area, the proposed lake neutral project is expected to gain momentum.