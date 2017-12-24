BHUBANESWAR: Sitting in a forlorn corner of Kolkata Airport and “under the weather” for decades, the iconic Dakota DC-3 aircraft that was flown by Biju Patnaik for historic rescue acts may finally adorn the Bhubaneswar airport named after the legendary politician and daredevil pilot.The Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) has already initiated the process and sought transfer of the aircraft from its Kolkata counterpart.

Since airports are under Airport Authority of India (AAI) control, Director of BPIA Director Suresh Chandra Hota said it would merely require an in-principle approval from the corporate headquarters. “I have already spoken to the Regional Director of AAI,” he told this paper on Saturday.

Hota said the transfer may not take long but what BPIA is looking at is an impressive installation near the upcoming air traffic control tower of the city airport. The Dakota DC-3 is one of many aircraft that Kalinga Airlines had when Biju Babu founded it. Now unflyable and unmaintained, it is facing deterioration near the runway of the Netaji Subhash Bose International Airport. “For Kolkata, the Dakota has no meaning whereas for Odisha, it has historical significance as well as great emotional connect,” Hota said.

The BPIA Director said he is planning to construct a platform near the new ATC tower where the aircraft could be placed and kept safe from extreme weather situations. It will not only be close to the statute of Biju Patnaik but also can become a tourist attraction.

“Installation apart, we will not have to incur much expenses because all we have to do is to ensure that it is transported to Bhubaneswar in good condition,” said Hota who sent out a tweet to Kolkata Airport seeking the aircraft to be handed over to BPIA on Saturday.

It was noted researcher Anil Dhir who had first spotted and identified the Dakota from its tailfin number. He has been seeking its transfer to Bhubaneswar for the last few years.