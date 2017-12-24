BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Saturday announced that crops in 10,854 hectares in three districts of Jajpur, Jagatsingpur and Puri were damaged in unseasonal rains between December 9 and 10. Collectors of the three districts have been asked to undertake relief measures in the notified areas.

Crops in 5,436 hectares in three blocks of Jagatsinghpur, 2,149 hectares in two blocks of Jajpur and 3269 hectares in Puri district were affected due to the rains triggered by a depression, a notification issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management department said.

The notification was issued based on the reports of collectors taking into account losses of 33 per cent and more. Out of the total affected land, 7,667 hectares are rainfed while 3,187 hectares were dependent on irrigation.