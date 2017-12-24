BARGARH:THE 69th edition of ‘Dhanu Yatra’ began here on Saturday with the enactment of King Ugrasen getting dethroned from Mathura by his son Kansa and the latter’s Rajyabhisekh (coronation). The 11-day festival was declared open by Rajya Sabha member Prasanna Acharya, Bargarh MP Prabhas Singh and Bargarh MLA Debesh Acharya. Interestingly, the scene shifted from Ramji Mandir in Nayakpada, where marriage of Kansa’s sister Devaki was solemnised, to the makeshift prison at Samaleswari Kalyan Mandap at Talipada, depicting the imprisonment of the latter with her husband, Basudev.

As Kansa moved around his kingdom atop a caparisoned elephant, he was warned of his death at the hand’s of Devaki’s eighth child by a divine prophecy. Thus, Kansa imprisoned Devaki and her husband.

Meanwhile, a huge cultural procession featuring stellar folk performances reached the Kansa Durbar at Hatpada from Samaleswari temple. Special security arrangements had been put in place to manage a huge crowd of visitors. Sources said 12-platoon armed forces, six DSPs, 12 inspectors, 100 other police personnel and home guards, led by Additional Superintendent of Police, had been put to task.

Day’s highlights

On the first day of the festival, the following scenes were presented:

1. King Ugrasen getting dethroned from Mathura by his son Kansa

2. Kansa’s Rajyabhisekh

3.Devaki’s marriage

4. Kansa’s death prophecy

5. Devaki and Basudeb’s imprisonment