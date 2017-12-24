BARIPADA: Pandit Raghunath Murmu Government Medical College and Hospital (MCH) is being run without PHED water supply since December 20. Even as the staff and patients continued to complain about the lack of water supply, the hospital management allegedly ignored the problem.

Lady staffers had complained about the problem earlier, but to no avail. Sources said some doctors and staffers informed the PHED officials about the matter.eanwhile, sources alleged patients in medicine and surgery wards were forced to use packaged water, purchased from outside.

“The problem persisted from Wednesday evening. It is yet to be sorted out. Doctors, professors and associate professors and nurses are not able to go to washing rooms after the water supply got disrupted,” said a senior medical officer, requesting anonymity.Meanwhile, sources alleged that ever since its upgradation, the hospital had been dealing with several infrastructure shortcomings.

Contacted, Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Pranab Sankar Das said the patients were wasting water that led to its shortage on the first floor. Das admitted that it was a persisting problem of the hospital. “The PHED has not paid heed to the matter,” he added.SDO Prakash Das said they are looking into the matter.