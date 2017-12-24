BHUBANESWAR: With the draft heritage signage guidelines for Ekamra Kshetra getting the nod of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), the cluttered signage in Old Town area will soon get a facelift.The guidelines approved at the 136th Authority Meeting of BDA will be implemented after it gets the go ahead from the State Government.

As per the guidelines, the Old City area will be a no hoarding zone and all hoardings and signage, which disturb the architectural character of the building, will be removed. The signage of individual shops will be made uniform to the maximum possible extent in the street scape.

While the signs for both residential and commercial buildings will not be painted on the original face of the laterite wall, brick wall, sandstone, terracotta and tiling of any other surface that is built in traditional ways, signage of individual shops have to coincide with the existing historic facade so that those will not pose any threat to the original architectural signature.

The guidelines, besides the building signs, cover all including directional, locational, interpretation, location map, facility and emergency signage, shop and advertisement signage to provide an uncluttered environment in the heritage zone, which is the pride of the heritage city.A BDA official said the signage guidelines are expected to assist in the development of signs to ensure that any new signage would respect the integrity of the building as well as general character of the heritage area.

“Besides, colour, text, font, material and scale of all signs would also be historically sensitive to the structure and the distinctiveness of the Old Town area. The heritage signage guidelines will be part of the Zonal Development Plan of the area,” he said.As per the guidelines, where a number of tenancies occupy the same building or row of properties, the signage is to be consistent with regard to shape, background colour, size and lighting. Any new signage will require prior authorisation of the authority.

“If any organisation or individual would be found violating the provisions, they would be punished as per law. In case of proven deliberate neglect of the heritage building or any damage caused to the structure, no permission to construct any new building shall be granted on the site,” the officer added.Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has initiated process to install a set of 521 route signage in Old Town area. The information on the signage will be in Odia, Hindi and English and would cost around `2.75 crore.