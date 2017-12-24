DHENKANAL: THE district police administration has decided to deny licence to an explosive manufacturing unit and godown in Ostapal under Hindol sub-division after Balangir police busted a smuggling racket whose network extends from Dhenkanal to Balangir.Recently, an inter-State racket, involved in illegal trafficking of explosives, was busted and four persons were arrested by Balangir police. The accused were illegally trafficking the explosives from Dhenkanal to Titlagarh.

According to reports, two pick-up vans were carrying 30,000 detonators and 1,250 power gel when the vehicles met with an accident in Balangir. Following this, Balangir police rushed to the spot and during investigation, it found the explosives from the vehicles and seized it. Police also arrested four persons in this connection. They used to procure raw materials from Rajasthan.

Later, a police team from Balangir and Dhenkanal rushed to the manufacturing unit at Ostapal. But the mastermind of the racket, who is also the head of the manufacturing unit, fled with all his employees by locking the factory before the police could arrive.It is alleged that the illegal trade has been running in the district. Four to five such illegal units are in operation in forest areas of the district.

Sources said there are several illegal stone quarries, who use detonators and dynamites for blasting, in Nihalprasad and Bhapur police station areas. Explosives manufactured in the these units are being smuggled to various illegal stone quarries in and outside the district. Though the affected residents have approached the administration over the issue, no action has been take so far.

Two months back, the district police had seized three bikes with huge explosives in separate incidents. Last month, police also seized bags with explosives from a van at Baa Bandha in Rasol.Officer In-Charge (OIC) of Hindol police station Jugal Das said the explosives were being transported from Kolkata to Balangir. Two persons from Cuttack and Rajasthan, who own the Ostapal godown, have managed to flee, he added.SP Basant Kumar Panigrahi said the police administration has sealed the unit and godown and also recommended cancellation of licence. Further investigation is on, he added.