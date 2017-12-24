BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has warned of initiating stern action against the agitating contractual nurses if they do not join duty by Sunday. More than 2000 contractual nurses engaged under the National Health Mission (NHM) are on dharna for the last six days demanding regularisation of their services.

Giving a 24-hour ultimatum, NHM Director Shalini Pandit on Saturday asked the nurses to resume duty. “Superintendent of all medical colleges and hospitals have been intimated to allow them to work. If they do not join, action would be taken against them as per rules,” she warned. Sources said health services in three medical colleges and hospitals in the State have been affected as the nurses under the banner of Odisha Contractual Nursing Employees’ Association are on a cease-work agitation before the Assembly from December 18.

The nurses, most of whom are engaged in intensive care units and special newborn care units, alleged that though they have been providing services similar to the regular staff nurses, the State Government was not paying any heed towards their service regularisation demand.

The nurses said they would continue their stir till they get a written assurance from Health and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena. Even as the association secretary had urged them to defer the agitation for two months after verbal assurance from the Minister, they are unmoved. The nurses on dharna at Sishu Bhawan in Cuttack allegedly prevented the SCB nursing students who had come to attend patients from performing duty.