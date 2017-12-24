CUTTACK: The Traffic Management Committee (TMC) has directed National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to pursue with its headquarters for early approval of tender for construction of Vehicle Underpass (VUP) at Sikharpur and Balikuda. The direction came after a threadbare discussion at TMC meeting on Saturday over inordinate delay by NHAI authority over construction of the two VUPs.

Sources said, considering the frequent accidents and traffic jams, it was decided to construct the two VUPs to streamline traffic system but the projects are yet be carried out by local NHAI officials, who claim that the tenders are yet to be approved by head office.

The TMC has also directed NHAI to remove a weak traffic stand post at Sikharpur crossing and reinstall a sturdy one with lighting facility within seven days. Installation of signage/blinkering light/traffic signal lights at different intersection points as per requirements have been recommended.

The local NHAI officials has assured to make Zebra crossing at Balikuda traffic signal post in a week and up-ramp connecting Manimandir Chhak road for use to reach NH within four months months besides assuring to complete the service road from Dhakulai to Pratap Nagari within two months.

Among others, DCP Akhilesvar Singh, Cuttack Traffic ACP PK Dalai, CMC’s Additional Standing Counsel, Transport, Prasant Kumar Nayak and advocate Arun Kumar Budhia participated in the discussion held under the chairmanship of Police Commissioner YB Khurania.