BHUBANESWAR: The Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) today signed a memorandum of understanding to produce bio-fuel from rice straw.

The petroleum company has entered into a partnership with OUAT for effective utilisation of rice straw for bio-fuel production in a bio-chemical enzymatic process with a financial support of Rs 5 crore, said a senior government official.

The agreement was signed in presence of Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and state's Principal Secretary, Agriculture, Saurabh Garg, at a function here.

At present, the state yields 85 lakh tonne rice and around 100 lakh tonne rice straw annually, the official said.

The large acreage and production of rice in the state provides ample opportunities to excel in promotion of rice straw-based bio-fuel, a statement issued by the BPCL said.

Of the total budget allocation, Rs 3 crore will be used as research contingency for development, establishment and popularisation of the bio-fuel production technology, it said.

This endeavour is in line with the Centre's policy decision for supplementation of 10 per cent straw-based ethanol to increase fuel efficiency and reduce pressure on fossil fuels. PTI SKN RMS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.