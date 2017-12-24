RAYAGADA: Sorcery-related murder incidents are on the rise in Rayagada district. Two back-to-back such incidents have been reported from here. Days after police doubted the involvement of Maoists in the murder of one Nandu Nachika of Leleri village under Nakiti panchayat, the case took a new turn recently. Police had detained 11 villagers, suspecting it to be a case of sorcery. Sources said Nachika’s throat was slit with a sharp knife and he was stabbed to death last Friday.

Following the incident, the villagers apparently tried to mislead the police by linking the incident with Maoist activities in the cut-off region of the district. Meanwhile, Nachika’s kin registered a case with Kumbikota police.When police didn’t turn up to the murder spot for three days, villagers apparently took the body to Laxmipur police station under Koraput district, where his postmortem was executed, sources said. Later, police detained 20 villagers of Leleri for interrogation.

During interrogation, police apparently learnt about the sorcery angle, following which others were detained. “Villagers targeted Nachika as they believed that the deaths and sickness that was spreading in the village was due to his practice of black magic. They had even warned him of dire consequences in the past,” sources added.