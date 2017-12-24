SAMBALPUR: THE ongoing stir by VIMSAR nurses, serving under National Health Mission, has badly affected the health services at the hospital in Burla. Demanding regularisation of their service and hike in salary, the nurses had been on strike since last week. Meanwhile, sources alleged as many as 15 patients died in the hospital in the absence of nursing facilities.

According to sources, State Health and Family Welfare Minister Pratap Jena had assured the nurses of considering their demand. While a section of nurses was convinced to lift the strike, others demanded written assurance from the minister and continued their agitation.The protesters paid no heed to the warning of stern action by NHM State director Shalini Pandit, who asked them to resume work within 24 hours, sources added.

Currently, NHM nurses get remuneration worth`10,700 a month, while regular government staff nurses earn `30,000 to `50,000, including dearness, house rent and uniform allowances.The contractual nurses had been demanding regularisation of their jobs for the past six years. Sources said all the 675 nurses, both regular and contractual, are on strike at VIMSAR, even as speculations were rife that 175 regular nurses are contemplating to withdraw from the stir on Sunday.

Even if the regular nurses return to work, it might be an uphill task for them to provide nursing care in the 1,012-bedded VIMSAR, sources added.The situation was further aggravated as the nursing trainees or students decided to stay away from work on Saturday.In a bid to tackle the situation, Superintendent of VIMSAR Barsha Tudu sought cooperation from 400 Class VI employees for the healthcare services.

Contacted, Director of VIMSAR, Aswini Pujhari, said they were in touch with private nursing schools and colleges to make temporary arrangements.Meanwhile, the death of patients had led to widespread resentment among the attendants of the patients and locals.