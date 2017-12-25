BHUBANESWAR: The preparations for Biju Janata Dal’s 20th foundation day celebrations to be attended by more than 30,000 party delegates are going on in full swing with the party leaders leaving no stone unturned to make the event successful. With the BJP emerging as a serious challenge, the party is expected to chalk out a roadmap for the 2019 polls at the meet.In a change of strategy, the the BJD will celebrate its 20th foundation day on December 26 outside the State Capital at Talabania in Puri district.

Besides making development an important issue for discussion during the function, the ruling party will launch a scathing attack on the BJP led Government at the Centre for its tacit support to Chhattisgarh on the Mahanadi river water dispute and ignoring the State’s demand to hike minimum support price (MSP) on paddy and Polavaram issue.

Besides, Central neglect in different sectors including cuts in the budget of several welfare programmes will be discussed at the meeting. There will be a detailed discussion on the party’s achievements and challenges it has faced in the last two decades. Sources said the election results in Gujarat will be taken into account at the meet.

The focus will be on how to propagate the development of Odisha in the last 17 years of BJD rule among the people. A senior leader said implementation of decisions made by the party supremo to strengthen the organisation from the grassroots level will also be reviewed.Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has written to all the district, block and town presidents of the party across the State to attend the convention. The BJD leaders will also be administered oath to participate in the party’s mission for development of Odisha.