BHUBANESHWAR: Going to polls in less than a year seeking a fifth consecutive win, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD)'s 20th foundation day celebrations at Puri tomorrow will deliberate on the way forward for the party.

The meeting comes at a time when an aggressive BJP is breathing down the ruling party's neck to achieve party president Amit Shah's 120+ mission in the state.

Though chief minister and the party supremo Naveen Patnaik is not expected to announce the roadmap for the 2019 polls, senior party leaders believe that he will adopt an aggressive stand against the NDA government at the Centre over several issues including Odisha's dispute with Chhattisgarh over Mahanadi river water, the unilateral construction of Polavaram by Andhra Pradesh and rejection of state's demand for revision of minimum support price (MSP) on paddy.

Party spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Pratap Deb said out of its 20 years, the BJD is in power for 17 years.

“The party will discuss about its achievement during this period in which Odisha there has been spectacular development in all sectors,” he said and added that the party will deliberate on the challenges which were faced during the period. Besides, there will be a discussion on the way forward for the party, he said.

Deb, however, dismissed the 20 questions asked by BJP as an act of futility. “Asking questions does not solve any problem. After Gujarat, they (the BJP) must set their house in order instead of questioning us on our achievement,” he said. Besides, central neglect in different sectors including cuts in the budget of several welfare programmes will also be discussed at the meeting.

Sources in the BJD said more than 30,000 delegates are expected to attend the foundation day celebrations.

The chief minister and party supremo will call upon all the delegates and elected representatives to carry a resolve from Puri to be part in the journey for further development of Odisha.

The chief minister has written to all the district, block and town presidents of the party across the State to attend the state level convention. The BJD leaders will also be administered an oath to participate in the party’s mission for the development of Odisha.

Meanwhile, the cabinet will meet at Puri tomorrow where some welfare measures are likely to be approved. This is for the first time that the ministers will meet outside the state capital Bhubaneswar.