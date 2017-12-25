BHUBANESWAR: Brahmana Mahasagha on Sunday stepped up its protest against senior BJD leader Damodar Rout demanding his removal from the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) for his alleged remarks on the Brahmin community.Police tightened security outside the senior BJD leader’s residence as community members staged a demonstration near Sishu Bhavan square here. Police detained several protesters as a precautionary measure. The agitation would continue till the Chief Minister expelled Rout from the ruling party, they said.

Rout, who was the agriculture minister, was dismissed from the Council of Ministers on December 22 by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The Chief Minister also removed the veteran leader from the post of vice-president of the BJD and observer of Dhenkanal district.

However, opposition BJP has described the Chief Minister’s action against Rout as a political stunt. Rout was dismissed from the Council of Ministers following statewide protests by Brahmins over his remarks against their community during a function in Malkangiri on December 17. Brahmins had been demonstrating and staging dharnas in different places to press their demand.