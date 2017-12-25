KORAPUT: The month-long State level tribal festival ‘Parab 2017’ came to an end at Koraput town on Saturday. Addressing the closing ceremony, ST and SC Development Minister Ramesh Chandra Majhi said the festival of indigenous people is a true reflection of its very soul. “It is in fact the mirror of the century-old tribal art, culture, music and dance for which, Koraput has its own identity. The tribal art has contributed greatly towards enrichment of our glorious cultural heritage. Parab is a step in this direction and the festival has reached its 22nd year of celebration,” he said.

Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Odisha Sachidananda Mohanty said the institution in collaboration with the Council of Analytical Tribal Studies (COATS) has initiated tribal research work to strengthen its documentation process. On the closing day, Jitendra Haripal rendered popular folk song ‘Ranga Bati Re Ranga Bati’ which stole the hearts of the audience. School students of KGBP in Mayurbhanj displayed martial art in the evening. Later, Haripal was felicitated with ‘Sabari Samman’ by the Minister.

Meanwhile, Pallishree Mela organised on the sidelines of the festival registered `3.56 crore business during the three days. More than 300 stalls were set up by Koraput District Supply and Marketing Society (DSMS). Among others, Koraput MP Jhina Hikaka, Pottangi MLA Prafulla Pangi, Collector Anupam Saha, Nalco Executive Director Dillip Mohanty, HAL Executive Director Debasis Dev and Commandant of Cobra Battalion Brijesh Kumar attended the function.