BHAWANIPATNA: Even as maize has emerged as a major cash crop in the tribal-dominated pockets of Kalahandi district, the State Government is yet to take measures for development of marketing facilities for the crop.In the hilly region of Thuamul Rampur and Lanjigarh blocks, maize provides food security to the tribal population along with other crops grown by podu cultivation. During the Kharif season of 2015, maize was grown in 19,669 hectares (ha). But it reduced to 13,058 ha in 2016 and 11780 ha in 2017. The minimum support price (MSP) declared by Union government for maize for the current season is `1425 per quintal.

But, the farmers alleged that they were forced to sell the crop below MSP. The rates offered by the traders ranged from `8 to `10 per kg in hilly pockets. In the plains, the crop is sold for `12 per kg. The farmers claimed that the Odisha State Agriculture Marketing Board or RMC has done nothing to purchase maize from the cultivators in the district.

The crop is cultivated mostly in Gopinathpur, Odri and Maligaon panchayats of Thuamul Rampru on the bank of Indravati reservoir. “Traders from Kesinga and Nabarangpur had paid us in advance at the time of sowing. They are taking the crop at `8 to 11 per kg. We will incur huge loss, if we are not paid above `12.50 per kg, excluding the transportation cost,” a farmer of Maligaon village, Baldev Luhar said.

Contacted, District Agriculture Officer Ashok Amath said it is feasible to grow maize in more than 50,000 ha in Kalahandi, provided there is adequate market network and value addition. “Both hybrid and local varieties of maize are grown in the district. Moreover, introduction of hybrid varieties has increased the production,” Amath said, hoping the district would have maize processing and value addition units someday.