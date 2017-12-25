CUTTACK: The Millennium City on Sunday soaked in Christmas fervour. Churches, schools, shops, commercial establishments and individual houses belonging to Christian community were decorated with colourful illuminations and stars as the Silver City wore a bridal look just a few hours of the X’mas celebrations. There over 15,000 Christians in Cuttack city of which nearly 3,000 are Catholics. Christmas in the City is celebrated with much enthusiasm and traditional gaiety in Sutahat, Peyton Sahi and Makarba Sahi Jachuk lane, Stewart Patna and Christian sahis of Chandi Chhak and Tulsipur locality. The Christians are joined by people from different religions to participate in celebration.

The Christians have been preparing themselves for Christmas from the beginning of December. Shops and malls witnessed a heavy footfall with people in large number rushing to buy gifts for family members and friends. Be it a roadside stall or a big shop in the shopping mall, the entire market was found flooded with different items such as varied designs of candles, stars, decorative lights, Christmas trees and Santa Claus caps.

Besides, there was a mad rush at the bakeries which had been working overtime to meet Christmas orders as different kinds cakes are in high demand during this celebration.Though the main celebration will be held at Roman Catholic Church (Holy Rosary Cathedral) adjacent to St Josephs School and Oriya Baptist Church close to Stewart School from Sunday midnight with offer of service prayers, half-a-dozen other churches including the Church of God, Church of North India and Church of Epiphany in the city have been decked up to commemorate the birth of Jesus Chirst.