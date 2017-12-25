BHUBANESWAR: Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram on Sunday lambasted the ruling BJD for making baseless allegations against him.Terming the alleged irregularities in election expenditure made by the BJD against him as baseless and politically motivated, Oram said this is attempt to divert the attention of the people as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is facing charges of filing incorrect election expenditure before the poll panel.

The BJD is trying to bail out the the Chief Minister who is facing disqualification for filing false affidavits before Election Commission on his poll expenditure. “The regional party is dragging my name after BJP made a complaint against the Chief Minister to the poll panel,” Oram said. “It is a water tight case against the Chief Minister and no one can save him,” he said.The Union Minister said he will give an appropriate reply to the Election Commission if he is served with a notice.