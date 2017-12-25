BHUBANESWAR: The Capital City may have gained the tag of an educational hub but lack of safety and security measures on the campuses pose a major challenge for retaining the confidence of the parents.

An Arts teacher of Odisha State Armed Police (OSAP) 7th Battalion High School on Sunday lodged a complaint with police alleging that a non-student and his associates threatened him and his son for opposing him to come near the educational institute and pass lewd comments at girl students. Interestingly, the school is inside the OSAP campus under Saheed Nagar police limits.

The teacher approached Saheed Nagar police on Sunday afternoon and informed them that a non-student along with his associates were threatening him and his son for opposing against his alleged anti-social activities near the educational institute. In the last one month, two incidents in two popular institutions have shaken the confidence of parents, who feel campuses are generally unsafe, given the poor lighting, lack of CCTV cameras and in some cases, shortage of security staff.

In one case, a first year MBBS student of a private medical college under Mancheswar police limits lodged a complaint alleging rape on her institute’s campus on December 19 night.

The girl later learnt that the accused, Manoj Khatua is a peon of the institution and had taken advantage of the darkness of the hostel’s corridor. According to the complaint, the victim was returning to her hostel through an unlit corridor with a male friend. Khatua intimidated the two and later asked them to take different routes to their respective hostels.

Later, Khatua told the girl that he will drop her at the hostel, but he stopped near his room and forcibly took her inside where he allegedly raped her. The city police pointed out that the institute has CCTV cameras only at its entry points and none on the campus. Had there been lighting arrangement on the corridor, the incident could have been averted.What was worse is that the victim and her male friend were not aware that Khatua was a peon and he acted liked he was one of the officials of the college. He was not wearing any identity card either. According to Medical Council of India (MCI) guidelines, a medical college, institution or university should tighten security on the premises, particularly at unguarded places.



In yet another incident in November, a second-year under-graduate student of a private business management school, Tanya Banerjee, had committed suicide allegedly after being harassed by her hostel inmates over allegations of theft. Though the Commissionerate Police has registered a case, no arrests have been made so far. The girl’s father, Trilok Banerjee, had stated that his wife had spoken to Tanya the night before and she had attempted to apprise the hostel authorities to check on her, but they did not receive her call.

Meanwhile, Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has directed Bhubaneswar DCP to submit a report regarding Tanya’s death by December 25. The direction came after an activist Pradipta Nayak lodged a complaint with the Commission on November 29 alleging that the institute had failed to curb ragging which led Tanya to end her life. The date of next hearing has been fixed on December 26.

Talking to this paper, DGP Dr RP Sharma said, “I will direct the SPs of all districts and DCPs of the Twin City to check whether all the colleges have adequate security arrangements, including CCTV cameras. Moreover, we will soon issue an advisory for enhancing the security in colleges along with sensitising the authorities of the educational institutes.”

