CUTTACK: Odisha Nursing Employees Association, SCB Medical branch, on Sunday extended its support to the ceasework agitation undertaken by contractual nurses in the State. The Association has urged higher authorities of Health and Family Welfare Department to come forward to discuss with the agitators and fulfil their demands from a humanitarian point of view as soon as possible. Briefing mediapersons in this regard, its president Dharitree Sahoo and secretary Jyostnamayee Dei said all the permanent nursing employees of SCBMCH would wear black badges to express their solidarity from December 28 to January 2 if the demands of the contractual nurses are not fulfilled within December 27.

They will join the agitation and sit on a dharna from January 5, if the State Government fails to redress the grievances of the contractual nurses within the same period. The Association has also threatened that the permanent nursing employees of SCBMCH would be compelled to protest the apathetical attitude of Health and Family Welfare Department and take extreme step by resorting to agitation if the demands of the contractual nurses are not fulfilled within a week from the day they join dharna.