KENDRAPARA: In absence of roads and bridges in the riverside villages of Kendarapara district, farmers are unable to carry their crop to Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society (PACS) and are compelled to sell paddy to middlemen or traders at cheaper prices. “We are desperate to sell paddy crop after the harvest. It is not possible for us to carry the crop to the PACS at Benakandha, 15 kms from my village by crossing the crocodile infested river of Kharinashi. I sold six quintals of paddy for only `6,000 last week despite being aware of the fact that the Government rate of FAQ (Fair Average Quality) paddy is `1550 per quintal. Some rice traders had visited our village to collect paddy,” said Giridhari Mandal, a farmer of Kajalapatia village.

“The rickety country boats decide the fate of a large number of riverside villages, including Kajalapatia, Jamboo, Suniti, Kansarabadadandua, Batighar, Badatubi and Sanatubi under Mahakalapada block. We risk our lives by crossing the rivers and creeks using small boats to reach the main market at Mahakalapada and Ramnagar. But it is impossible to carry heavy paddy bags to Benkandha, Ramnagar and Mahakalapada on boats,” Sarat Mana, another farmer of Kansarabadadandua village, said.

Earlier, Odisha State Civil Supply Corporation (OSCSP) had decided to procure 69,412 tonnes of paddy from the farmers in the district. “We entrusted 114 PACSs with procuring paddy from the farmers from December 15. It is the duty of the farmers to carry paddy bags to the societies as we cannot provide transport facilities to them,” District Civil Supply Officer Ramanath Sahoo said.