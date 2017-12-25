GURUNDIA (SUNDARGARH) : If the drop in malaria cases is an indication about the effect of Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs), then district health administration of Sundargarh has a reason to cheer. Increased use of the nets has drastically brought down incidence of malaria in the remote and backward Gurundia block of the tribal-dominated district. Located in the forested and hilly terrains, Gurundia is a highly malaria-prone block.

Sources informed that from July this year, 42,164 LLINs were distributed through 128 Gaon Kalyan Samitis across 146 revenue villages covering a population of 72,300. It is learnt that from January to June 2017, the block reported 2,058 malaria positive cases. In July, 3,853 Rapid Diagnostic Kit (RDK) tests were conducted and 1,352 cases tested positive for malaria. In the same month, LLINs were distributed.

In August, the positive cases dropped to 502 against 2,978 sample tests. In September, 1,852 persons were examined and the positive cases further dropped to 117 while in October, the figures were most encouraging with only 44 positive cases against 2,107 RDK tests.

Similarly in November, 1,345 persons were examined and 50 of them tested positive. These examinations were done through active and passive surveillance at Government health institutions or by health and ASHA workers.Gurundia block chairperson Birinjia Jojo, who has worked as a health worker, said over the last few months, the malaria-prone region has witnessed a drastic fall in malaria cases. Increased use of LLINs seems to be the reason of the positive outcome. She hoped that with greater awareness on use of LLINs, the block would fully get rid of the vector-borne diseases.

Sources said regular awareness and behaviour change programmes are also helping the rural tribal masses use LLINs and protect themselves. Many villagers are even using LLINs during daytime.

Vector Borne Disease Consultant BR Pradhan said villagers of Gurundia block are increasingly realising the benefits of LLINs and over the past few months, there has been a remarkable drop in malaria cases.

Sources said efforts have also been initiated for random check by Anganwadi and ASHAs workers on use of LLINs by villagers. LLINs have mosquito repellant effect lasting for three to five years. LLINs were last distributed in 2010.