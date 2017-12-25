JAGATSINGHPUR: A strong resentment is brewing among locals and farmers over discharge of effluent from Tirtol milk chilling centre of OMFED to paddy fields and water bodies of the area. OMFED has been procuring milk from farmers through the chilling centre having a capacity of 20,000 litres per day. The centre stores milk till it is supplied to market or processors. However, the tankers engaged by the chilling centre release effluent to water bodies and farm fields without any treatment. This is posing environmental hazards like water and soil pollution, sources said.

Locals alleged that the chilling unit, which consists of cleaning tanks, heat exchangers, homogenisers, pipes and other equipment, produces a large amount of effluent having high organic load. This waste is discharged to water bodies and drains in Nuapada, Bidyadharpur, Jaipur, Palligada and other villages of the area. This results in a foul smell which suffocates locals besides causing several skin diseases. Sarpanch of Bidhyadharpur Surya Narayan Nayak said the soil fertility has decreased because of the toxic effluent from the chilling unit. As a result, production of paddy has been hit. Moreover, farmers suffer from various skin ailments after working in paddy and vegetable fields which have been made a dumping ground of the chilling unit’s waste, he said.

“Though the district administration and Odisha State Pollution Control Board have been approached to take immediate steps to check the practice of releasing effluent to water bodies and farm land, no action has been taken in this regard,” Nayak added.Contacted, manager of the plant Dillip Kumar Bhuyan said it is a mistake on the part of tanker drivers who discharge waste water to local water bodies and field without informing the management. Steps would be taken to stop this practice, he said.