BHUBANESWAR: Internationally acclaimed sand sculptor Sudarsan Pattnaik on Sunday claimed to have created the world’s biggest sand Santa face on the beach at Puri on the eve of Christmas.With the message of ‘World Peace’, Pattnaik has created a 25 feet high and 50 feet wide sand Santa face at the back of Panthanivas and found a place in the Limca book of Records.The master sand artist said he was assisted by 40 disciples at the Sudarsan Sand Art Institute and they took nearly 36 hours in three days to complete the mammoth structure.

“Nearly 600 tonne of sand including coloured sand has been used for creating the huge structure. We have created the sculpture to greet the tourists in a unique way,” he said.The sand Santa face was unveiled by a tourist from German. Apart from the biggest Santa face, a sand sculpture of Jesus Christ has also been erected there. The sculpture will be on display till January 1. Pattnaik, who has been chosen as People of the Year by the Limca book of Records, said a seven-day sand art competition will also be organised from Monday. There will be a sand sculpture on a new theme every day throughout next week.