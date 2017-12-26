BHUBANESWAR: The State unit of BJP on Monday posed as many as 20 questions to the ruling BJD ahead of its 20th anniversary celebration on Tuesday.Hitting out at the ruling party for its dismal performance in the last 18 years, BJP asked Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to explain to the people when his Government will refund the money of the poor people who have invested in chit fund companies.

“When will the chit fund depositors get back their money and what happened to the Rs 300 crore corpus fund created by the State Government for compensating small depositors?” questioned BJP general secretary Pruthiraj Harichandan at a media conference here. Though it has been more than three years since formation of the corpus, people duped by ponzi companies are still waiting for the compensation.

With the BJP launching a State-wide agitation demanding speedy disbursal of compensation to farmers who sustained crop loss due to scanty rainfall, pest attack and unseasonal rains, Harichandan said the Chief Minister should tell the affected farmers and families of those who committed suicide over loan burden when his Government will compensate them.

Slamming the State Government over distress sale of paddy, the BJP leader sought to know as to when the report of State Farmers’ Commission will be implemented. The Commission was instituted by the State Government in 2010 to study the problems in farm sectors and reasons for rural indebtedness which is often cited as the reason for the spate of suicides by the farmers in the State.

Harichandan also sought an answer on the sorry state of affairs in the health and education sectors due to large number of vacancies and when the Government will fill up the vacant post of doctors and teachers.

The State Government must explain as to why a large number of people are migrating every year to other states in search of manual jobs when the ruling party boasts of creating huge jobs for the youth in Odisha, he said.

Power politics

When will the chit fund depositors get back their money?

What happened to the D300 crore corpus fund created by the State Govt for compensating small depositors?

When will the Government compensate the affected farmers and families of those who committed suicide over loan burden

When will the report of State Farmers’ Commission be implemented?

When will the Government fill up vacant post of doctors and teachers?