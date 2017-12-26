BHUBANESWAR: Criticising the all round failure of the State Government, senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Srikant Jena said on Monday that unemployment has assumed alarming proportions in Odisha.

The Chief Minister should tell people the number of jobs his government has created since the BJD came to power in 2000, Jena told mediapersons. Stating that over 40 lakh unemployed youths are on the verge of migrating to other States in search of jobs, Jena said Odisha Government has failed to ensure social and economic justice in the State.

The Congress leader also held the BJD regime responsible for the plight of farmers, many of whom were forced to end their lives due to crop loss. The State Government has failed to speed up industrialisation, he claimed adding that due to its misrule the economy of the State was in doldrums.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee criticised the BJD for celebrating its foundation day in a grand manner when farmers are committing suicide due to crop loss and loan burden. Alleging that the State Government is shedding crocodile tears over the Mahanadi river water dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh, OPCC spokesperson Sougat Mohanty said BJD was sharing power with BJP in 2006 when the State Government had all information about the construction activities of Chhattisgarh on river Mahanadi.

The Congress also criticised the BJD Government in the State for its failure to check dropouts from schools, rising crime against women and lack of basic infrastructure in tribal-dominated areas of Odisha.