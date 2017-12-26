RAYAGADA: Rayagada, the industrial town and commercial hub of southern Odisha, is all set to host the mega annual cultural event Chaiti Mahotsav on Tuesday. KBK Chief Commissioner Sudarshan Pal Thakur will inaugurate the festival at GCD Ground here as chief guest.More than 300 cultural troupes from the State and outside will perform different dance forms during the five-day festival. The town has been decked up with colourful lights to welcome the visitors. Collector Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar said the festival will showcase rich cultural heritage, enriched folklores and dance forms of PVTGs like Dongria Kondhs of Niyamgiri and Lanjia Soura of Putasingh of the district. Steps have been taken to promote their art and culture globally.

A hub will also be set up to sell their produces like indigenous Kapada Gunda (shawl) of Dongrias and ‘Iditaal’ paintings of Lanjia Souras, she said.The Collector, who is the chairperson of District Council of Culture, said Chaiti also aims at spreading the message of communal harmony and providing a platform to tribals of the district.Earlier, a Chaiti Rath was flagged off by the Collector to create awareness about the festival at block level for greater participation.

Saptasajya fest kicks off

Dhenkanal: Collector and chairman of District Council of Culture Bhupinder Singh Poonia on Sunday inaugurated the Saptasajya festival organised by Devanshi Dance Academy at Dhenkanal Stadium. Artistes from different States including New Delhi-based Sankalp group performed on the inaugural day. The two-day festival will witness different performances on both modern and traditional arts. Among others, Sub-Collector Shilpa Sharma, academy secretary Gouri Shankara Das, Social activist and member of Juvenile Justice Board Namrata Chadha, UAL’s manager Raghunath Singh and Dr Mrutyunjay Rath were present.