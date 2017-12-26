CUTTACK: Excise flying squad on Monday arrested two persons and seized total 280 grams of heroin worth more than `30 lakh in two separate incidents in the city.

The arrested persons are Sk. Sahid (30) and Jada Soren (24) of Arada Bazaar under Sahadevkhunta police station in Balasore district. According to official sources, the arrested duo were indulged in transporting the drugs from Balasore to Cuttack regularly.

Acting on a tip off about transportation of heroin, the excise sleuths nabbed Sk Sahid at OMP Square, who was reportedly transporting the drugs on a motorcycle. The excise officials had recovered 130 grams of heroin from him.

Similarly, the Flying Squad officials cornered Jada Soren at Jobra Barrage Square while he was transporting 150 grams of heroin on a motorcycle.