1997 was a crucial year in Odisha’s political history. The legendary Biju Patnaik had passed away in April leaving a political vacuum in the State. Biju Babu was not just a mass leader, he was years ahead of his contemporaries when it came to his dreams of a modern and developed Odisha. So, the natural question was who, after Biju Babu, can take the legacy forward?

That is when Naveen Patnaik emerged on the political scene of the State. He showed no signs of being a political greenhorn and was ready to fulfil the dreams of his illustrious father. He had the vision and brought in new energy and optimism when Odisha was passing through a critical stage.

On December 26, 1997, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) was formed under the leadership of Naveen and with it, a new chapter opened in the history of Odisha.

Naveen was quick to realise that in order to develop the State, it was necessary to have a strong regional party. The discrimination and step-motherly attitude of the Centre towards Odisha needed to be dealt with strongly.

Historically, Odisha always suffered at the hands of national parties which paid scant attention to its socio-economic needs. Not that the State didn’t have regional parties to put a fight with the Centre, yet they failed miserably. While the regional parties continued to disappear from the scene, the national parties failed to raise a voice. Even after the formation of BJD, a number of regional parties were formed but they were ineffective as well.

However, in the last two decades under the leadership of Naveen, BJD not only retained power in the State, it has left a deeper impact on the national politics as well. The BJD is today considered a strong regional force, thanks to Naveen’s charismatic leadership. Whether it is UPA or NDA, the alliance in power at the Centre have always looked forward to the support of BJD.

Odisha no more takes Central neglect lying down because BJD has fought tooth and nail for cooperative federalism and a stronger say of regional outfits on the issues of development.Under the strong leadership of Naveen, an era of political stability followed as development and transparent governance were the key words. The first term started in 2000 was remarkable as there was hope and confidence among people which only grew over the years.

After the success in the first tenure, Naveen went to the electorate in 2004 and returned to power with a thumping majority. In 2009, the success story was repeated but the Assembly polls were different because BJD parted ways with BJP post Kandhmal riots and fought the elections on its own. It returned to power with 104 seats in the Assembly.

Development programmes targeted at the people below poverty line, the backward classes, focus on education and health, special schemes for women and children and crackdown against corruption endeared him to the masses. Such was Naveen’s influence on the masses that he not only bucked the Narendra Modi wave in 2014 General Elections, his party earned a historic mandate with 114 MLAs in the State Assembly.

The BJD Government’s successful programmes have been emulated by other States while international recognition too has comes its way. Naven was recently the darling of the national media when he was chosen the ‘Best Administrator’ by the Outlook Group.