ANGUL: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday exhorted people to join the outfit to serve the country and make it strong.

Addressing a public meeting here, Bhagwat said, “People should attend RSS Sakhas which are spread across the country. One should spend one or two years in RSS and see how the Sangh works and leave if not satisfied.”

RSS is devoted to the country and its working is transparent. “Nothing is secret in the Sangh,” he said.

Tracing the country’s history to ancient days, the RSS chief described India as a great nation.

“India never attacked any nation or occupied any country in the past. The country has also not imposed its idea or civilisation on any nation. Rather it tolerates all faiths and gives shelter to all religions,” Bhagwat said and added that Hindutva believes in unity in diversity and Indianness.

Addressing the gathering, retired High Court justice PK Tripathy praised RSS for it nation building works. On the day, RSS cadres from across the State displayed martial arts.

Among others, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, State BJP president Basanta Panda and other party leaders were present.