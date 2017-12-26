BHUBANESWAR: Two days after Jinugu Narasimha Reddy alias Jampanna and his wife Rajitha surrendered before Telangana Police, Odisha Police has decided to send a team to Hyderabad to question the most-wanted Maoist leader.The team, to be led by a Superintendent of Police rank officer of Intelligence Wing, will interrogate Jampanna and his wife. Once the team interrogates the duo, a decision on bringing them on transit remand will be taken, Odisha DGP Dr RP Sharma while addressing media persons here on Monday.

Jampanna, aged about 57, was involved in Left Wing Extremism activities for more than 30 years and was active in Odisha from 2009.Jampana is suspected to be involved in some major incidents that occurred in different parts of Odisha, including Koraput, Kalahandi and Kandhamal districts, said Dr Sharma.

In 2011, he was reportedly in-charge of Chhattisgarh and Odisha Border State Committee of Maoists and was also looking after the operations in the State. In 2013, Maoists formed the Odisha State Committee of which Jampanna was in-charge.

“It seems that to create a corridor between Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand through Odisha, the Maoists created certain divisions in the State, including Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh and Nayagarh (KKBN) division. And, Jampanna was made in-charge of KKBN division,” the DGP said.Dr Sharma said police suspect Jampana’s involvement in the attack on security forces under Baliguda police limits in June, in which one SOG personnel was martyred and several others were injured.

In another incident, Jampanna was leading the Maoists during the exchange of fire with SOG personnel in Barakhamba area of Baliguda sub-division in September in which one woman Maoist was killed, Dr Sharma said adding that after the incident Jampanna’s movement was not traced in Odisha. It is believed Jampanna was among some of the Maoists who got injured in the gun battle.Jampanna’s wife Jaya alias Durga, was KKBN divisional committee member and carried a cash reward of ` 5 lakh.

Jampanna, who sighted health grounds behind his decision to surrender on December 22, was carrying a reward of `25 lakh on his head. The Maoist has reportedly informed Telangana Police that some ideological differences erupted in the cadre in February this year.The DGP called upon the Maoists to shun violent activities and join the mainstream as a surrender policy has been adopted for them and it is the responsibility of police to rehabilitate them.