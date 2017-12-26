SAMBALPUR: Healthcare services in VIMSAR are in dire straits with patients being forced to leave the hospital as the agitation by both contractual and National Health Mission (NHM) nurses over three-point charter of demands continues.To add to the woes, the regular nurses also joined the strike. With large scale vacancies in doctor posts and nursing students deployed untrained, the premier referral centre of Western Odisha has slipped into a comatose. With no sight of any settlement, the situation in the VIMSAR has worsened.

Reports said all 500 nurses of VIMSAR are on strike and are supported by 175 regular nurses. Although the regulars are not supposed to join the strike, they are signing the attendance register and joining the strike, badly affecting healthcare services. Ever since the nurses went on ceasework on Thursday, there has been gradual dip in number of indoor patients. While only 90 patients got admitted on Friday, 45 were admitted to VIMSAR on Saturday while it was 50 on Sunday.

Sources in VIMSAR said there are only 761 indoor patients in the 1012-bed hospital where getting a bed for patient was difficult before the nurses went on strike. The absence of nurses has also triggered death toll in the hospital with critical patients unable to get proper care. While the figure was 15 on Saturday, death of 12 patients as on Monday morning has been received. It is learnt that even the doctors are discouraging patients from getting admitted to VIMSAR and the absence of nurses has also marked dip in outdoor patients.

The agitating nurses are demanding regularisation of the service of those who have worked for more than six years, hike in salary from existing `10,700 per month as the regular nurses draw between `30,000 and `50,000 including dearness, house rent and uniform allowances despite the fact that the contractual nurses perform work no less than the regulars. They alleged that despite being engaged in all emergency and critical care services like ICUs, SNCUs, casualty wards and operation theatres, the State Government has been overlooking and ignoring their long pending demand which has forced them to take the extreme step.

Admitting drop in patient inflow to the hospital, Director of VIMSAR Dr Aswini Pujhari denied that the stir by nurses has led to deaths among the indoor patients. It is natural that healthcare service is affected as nurses have a specific role and they are on strike, he said.