CUTTACK: A plan to rob a petrol pump by a six-member dacoit gang was foiled by Kandarpur police on Sunday night. While police managed to nab two dacoits, the other four managed to escape.

The arrested criminals are Umesh Behera alias Hipi (36) of Kulakaijanga under Biridi police limits in Jagatsinghpur and Rajesh Sethy alias Bapi of Dargha Bazaar in Cuttack.

While a country-made pistol loaded with one round of live ammunition was seized from the possession of Hipi, four live bombs were recovered from Bapi.DCP Akhilesvar Singh said on a tip off that six armed miscreants had assembled at an isolated place on the embankment of Nimeisapur canal, Kandarpur police reached the spot and apprehended them. On seeing police, miscreants started fleeing but police team gave them a chase and nabbed two of them.

The arrested duo revealed that they are associates of antisocial Nihar Das of Anthuary under Balianta police limits. Das is in Choudwar Circle Jail in connection with a murder case. They confessed that as per the direction of Nihar, his father Dillip Das had called them for robbing Nahabhanga petrol pump and terrorising the witnesses of the murder case for which Nihar is in jail, Singh said. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the four other absconding criminals, the DCP informed.