BERHAMPUR: Crop loan would be provided to sharecroppers in Ganjam district during the ensuing Rabi season, informed Collector Prem Chandra Choudhary on Monday.In a review meeting on paddy procurement held at Chhatrapur, Choudhary said sharecroppers of the district have already been allowed to register themselves online to sell their paddy. Like identified farmers, the sharecroppers will also get Rupay cards.

The Collector directed officials of Cooperative and Agriculture departments to verify utility of the loans availed by farmers. The price of paddy sold by farmers at mandis should be paid within a maximum of three days under paddy procurement automation system.This year, a target has been fixed to open 409 mandis in the district. However, many mandis are yet to open due to lack of required infrastructure. The Collector directed the Regional Marketing Cooperative Societies to provide the required machineries and arrange storing place immediately.

The meeting was informed that during the current kharif season, over 1.4 lakh farmers registered their names online including 19,764 sharecroppers and 19,991 new farmers. The cooperative banks of Berhampur and Aska have been given a target to disburse Rs 140 crores and Rs 180 crores respectively towards Rabi crop loan at one per cent interest rate. While Berhampur cooperative bank has already disbursed over Rs 13.73 crores as loan, the one at Aska has distributed around Rs 24 crores.Choudhary also directed the officials to properly educate farmers about systems of paddy procurement, crop loan and other benefits.

On the other hand, local units of Odisha Chashi Suraksha Abhiyan (OCSA), Rushikulya Rayat Mahasabha (RRM), Bharatiya Vikash Parishad (BVP) and other farmer bodies alleged severe irregularities in paddy procurement.

Surendra Panigrahy of BVP said due to callous attitude of officials entrusted with paddy procurement, distress sale continues in the district. Hundreds of paddy trucks have been sent to Andhra Pradesh during the last two days, claimed.

Similarly, Trinath Biswal of RRM alleged that mill owners are deducting three kg from a quintal of good paddy and making payments accordingly to farmers. Moreover, the millers are not returning the bag or its cost to farmers, he said. Rabi Ratha of OCSA said millers are not returning the cost of husk to the Government even though the latter bears the milling cost. “Now, the dust husk is sold at Rs 4,000 per quintal and coarse husk at Rs 400 per quintal in the market. The State Exchequer is sustaining a huge loss on this account,” he said.