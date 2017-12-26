JAGATSINGHPUR: Police were forced to arrest the three accused, who had been detained since the last six days for robbery and murder in Sindhol village, after hundreds of BJP workers blocked Cuttack-Paradip State Highway at Manijanga on Monday.

The arrested are Kiran Kumar Swain of Kaudiabalari village, Abinash Beura and Priyabrat Khuntia of Aibili village.The BJP workers also staged demonstration demanding arrest of the three detained persons. Tirtol police had detained the trio suspecting their involvement in the murder of Antaryami Khuntia during a robbery attempt last week.

On last Monday, miscreants broke into the house of Dhaneswer Khuntia in Sindhol to commit robbery. However, Dhaneswer’s elder son Antrayami woke up and resisted the loot attempt following which he was shot at.

The miscreants also opened fire at other family members and injured two others. Antaryami succumbed to bullet injuries at SCBMCH.Tirtol IIC Balram Nayak said prime accused Kiran has confessed his crime. Police have seized the pistol used in the crime from the trio’s possession and forwarded them to court, he added.