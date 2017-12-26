ANGUL: A three-year-old girl child was rescued from a 20 feet deep unused borewell after a six-hour operation at Golasore village, about 60 kms from here on Monday. The toddler, identified as Radha Sahu, was rescued by the joint effort of a team of firemen, police, ODRAF and Good Samaritans.

As per reports, the borewell had been dug near the house of the victim’s father Santosh Sahu by the Irrigation department. It was abandoned after no trace of water was found. But the authorities forgot to fill the pit.

According to DG, Fire Services Bijay Kumar Sharma, a parallel hole of 15/16 feet depth was dug nearly six feet away from the borewell. Then the rescue team dug up a tunnel to connect to the borewell. Once the tunnel was dug, a fireman reached the borewell and carefully rescued the child, Sharma informed in a series of tweets.

(Left) Rescue operation at the borewell sight and the rescued Radha with her parents | Express

Earlier in the morning, Radha accidentally slipped into the borewell while playing. Hearing the girl’s screams, villagers gathered at the spot but could do nothing.On being informed, Angul SP Brijesh Rai and other district officials rushed to the spot and summoned personnel of Fire Services and ODRAF. Collector Anil Kumar Samal, who coordinated the rescue operation, called in machineries engaged in National Highway works nearby for assistance. Radha was rushed to the district hospital where she is undergoing treatment. Her condition is stated to be stable.

Radha’s mother thanked the district officials and rescue team for their tireless efforts to save her child.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik hailed the efforts of rescue team and district adminstration in a tweet. Collector Samal has ordered an enquiry into the incident. He has also announced that a fixed amount will be deposited in the name of Radha by the district administration.