SAMBALPUR: The construction work of the proposed toddler pool on the premises of Jhasketan Sahu Swimming Pool Complex here is likely to begin soon. The pool of 12.5x12.5 metre and 0.65 metre in depth is being built by Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO).

“The estimated cost of the project is Rs 32.65 lakhs. The Sports and Youth Services Department will provide the required funds,” said IIDCO Manager, Sambalpur, Sanjib Kumar Panda.

The district administration had submitted the sketch map and expenditure estimate to the State Government. “Tenders will be floated soon after getting the approval from the Sports Department, which is expected by December 31,” Panda said.