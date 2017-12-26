BARIPADA: The number of visitors arriving at Similipal National Park has increased in November after its reopening. The park was closed from June 16 to October 31 for the monsoon season.The visitors are now allowed inside the park through two entry points located at Kaliani and Pithabata. As many as 60 vehicles are allowed into the park everyday, 35 from Kaliani entry point and 25 from Pithabata point.

Sources said since reopening of the park on November 1, at least 2,205 tourists including four international visitors, have visited the Park and the number is expected to increase in coming days. The tourist flow to the park had declined in 2016-17 with 29,130 including 64 international visitors. Similarly, it had registered 30,431 visitors including nine international tourists in 2015-16.

In 2013-14, the national park had registered 23,479 footfalls, including 29 international, while 25,459 visitors including 22 foreign visited the park in 2014-15. The 2010-11 fiscal witnessed 5,737 tourists, including 44 international. In 2010-11, the park recorded nil visitors as it was closed for several times due to Maoist attack.In their first major attack on a tourist spot in Odisha, Maoists had blown up three forest range offices and set ablaze two vehicles in Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) area in Mayurbhanj district in March 2009.

They also attacked tourists and officials at Chahala guest house, which is located on the border of the core area of STR. However, the STR got back on its feet in 2011-12 when the park recorded 5,737 tourists including 44 international.The authorities have made elaborate arrangements like guest houses, eco-tourism, deployment of trained jumbos and adventurous walk facilities to attract more tourists. The Park, spread over an area of 2,750 sq km in Mayurbhanj district, is one of the largest national parks in the country. At least 1,076 species of mammals, 29 types of reptiles and 231 species of birds are living in the STR. The visitors have been advised to collect entry permits from Jashipur, close to Kaliani entry point and Pithabata from 6 am to 9 am. They have also been directed to leave the sanctuary area latest by 5 pm, the sources added.

Deputy Director of STR JD Pati said the online booking has been given priority for reservation of night halt inside the park. The revenue has already crossed `25 lakh after reopening of the park. Accommodation facilities are available at Shantali cottage in Jamuani and guest houses in Chahala, Ramtirtha and Kumari. Similarly, food service is available Barehipani and Jamuani, he informed.