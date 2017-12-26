The Biju Janata Dal has stepped out of its teen years. As the party turns 20 under the astute leadership of Naveen Patnaik, The New Indian Express, Bhubaneswar’s Bureau Chief Bijay Chaki caught up with the man himself to understand what makes BJD a formidable force.

Q: The Biju Janata Dal has completed 20 years and you have had a remarkable success as a regional satrap. What would you attribute this to? Is it Naveen Patnaik’s personal charisma or lack of leaders matching your stature in the Opposition political parties of the State?

A: It is only about our commitment to the development and welfare of the State. My Government is a people’s Government; people are at the centre of all our initiatives. Our success purely goes to the love and support shown by the people of my State.

Q: How has your 17 years of rule helped develop Odisha?

A: As you know Odisha was going through despair at the start of this millennium. We have brought in some fundamental changes in administration and have made governance accountable to the people’s interest. And now you see, Odisha is doing fine on many fronts including economy, social sector and welfare measures. From a rice deficit State, we are now a rice surplus State, being third highest contributor to Public Distribution System. Our disaster management mechanism has received international acknowledgement. Drastic reduction in infant mortality rate (IMR) has brought us below the national average. Farmers’ income has doubled. Growth rate has remained consistently better than national average. We are one of the top States in fast reduction of poverty. Our work speaks. And we are the only party which has taken steps to fulfill the promises made in our manifesto.

Q: The mining sector of the State is facing an unprecedented challenge in face of the massive penalty the companies have to pay or shut shop because of the illegal extraction of ore which happened during your tenure. How do you think the State Government can handle the situation in such a crisis?

A: The mining sector did face the temporary challenge at the national level due to change in policy. I believe, now this sector is getting back its momentum.

Q: Your Government has shown a sudden burst of energy in the last one year, making an all out attempt to connect with the people, specially the young generation. Is it because you sense a challenge from the BJP?

A: My Government is connected to the people from the day one. It is a people’s Government. We have been making special programmes for the development of poor, women, youth and other backward sections of society. I don’t think BJP is a challenge in Odisha.