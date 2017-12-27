NUAPADA:The District and Session Court of Nuapada on Tuesday sentenced three persons to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for the gang-rape of a married woman in Jhilmila village under Nuapada Police limits three years ago.

District and Sessions Judge Asim Kumar Dalbehera, who pronounced the verdict, also handed out a 10-year prison term to a fourth accused in the case.Accused Anil Sabar, Bhaktaram Sabar and Nilambar Sabar, all from Jhilmila village, were charged with gang-rape, whereas Homsingh Sabar was charged with rape. As per the case records, the three had gang-raped the woman on January 28, 2014. Homsingh, who had rescued the woman during the gang-rape, raped her on February 2. After the matter was reported, all the four were arrested and later chargesheeted. Eight witnesses were cross-examined during the trial.