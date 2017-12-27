BHUBANESWAR: If Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA)’s plans fall into place, the Sachivalya Marg will soon become a unique Urban Parkway complete with landscaping, greenery and public plazas.

The Bhubaneswar Urban Knowledge Centre (BUKC) of BDA along with Public Works Department has prepared designs for the street. Redevelopment will be taken up by the Public Works Department.

In sync with the Street Design Guidelines developed by the city, the proposed design of the entire stretch, from Airport Square to Acharya Vihar Square, is being planned as a complete street with road space for all users such as pedestrians, cyclists and motor vehicles.

The redevelopment will include designs which can bring in new experience for pedestrians, especially kids. It will have play areas, activity zones and wider footpaths on both sides with green canopy. The BDA plans to maintain the existing greenery and mature trees during the redevelopment process.

Similarly, the road will be expanded into six lanes from the existing four for smooth flow of traffic. Provisions have been made to create dedicated service lanes near offices and institutions to minimise obstruction on the main travel lanes and reduce accidents.

Special focus will be on safer junction designs including raised table top crossings to facilitate easy road crossings for pedestrians and multiple bus-stops on each side of the road with adequate space for access to public transport.

According to BDA, Udyan Marg, Rajpath, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Madhusudan Marg and Baya Baba road all of which connect the Sachivalay Marg to Janpath will also undergo redevelopment. While Mahatma Gandhi Marg will be beautified with pedestrian friendly spaces, AG Square and Rajpath will have design interventions for improving traffic flow.

The design provides for parking facilities, seating areas, benches, street furniture, e-toilets, water ATMs, information kiosks and directional signage. The project also plans to incorporate smart features such as e-vehicle charging points, solar powered adaptive traffic signal control system, LED street lights and video surveillance system into the design. The BDA has planned to adopt eco-friendly road construction technology using waste plastic in construction of the road.