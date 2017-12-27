BHUBANESWAR: As the ruling BJD celebrated its 20th foundation day at Puri in a grand way, the State unit of BJP on Tuesday staged a dharna at Master Canteen Square here protesting the 18 years of misrule of the regional party.Mocking at the BJD for celebrating its 20th anniversary amid farmers suicide, growing unemployment and sluggish industrial growth, the BJP said the ruling party has betrayed the people even after winning their trust in the last four elections.

“The BJD has promised to transform the State, but pushed it backward because of its misrule, corruption, neglect to farmers and farm sector and inefficiency in the last 18 years,” said Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan.

The ruling party’s tall claims about development is nothing but propaganda. While farmers are committing suicides over crop loss and mounting debt burden, the Government has miserably failed to protect the interest of farmers. The health and education sectors are in a shambles due to large scale vacancies of doctors and teachers respectively, Pradhan said.

Describing the Cabinet decision at Puri on promotion of Odia language as ‘old wine in new bottle’, the Union Minister said the State Government which had come up with 20 proposals for development of the language did not show its commitment. It has utterly failed to use Odia as an official language during the last 18 years.

Replying to a question on possible alliance of BJD with Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Rashtriya Janata Dal in future, Pradhan said he wished success to Naveen Patnaik in his endeavour. It is quite natural that the BJD will have alliance with TMC as both parties are involved in chit fund scams.

On Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s advice to party leaders for ‘simple living and high thinking’, he said the people of the State are very much aware of the luxurious lifestyle that the BJD leaders maintained and they will give a proper reply in the next Assembly election. In his reaction, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram said the Chief Minister has indirectly admitted that his party leaders are maintaining extravagant lifestyle.