BHUBANESWAR: A day after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik talked about better coordination among the regional parties and cooperative federalism, the BJD on Tuesday maintained that the essence of the party supremo’s stand was that these outfits should have better coordination to impress upon the Centre to take care of the demands of the States.

Party spokesperson Sambit Patra said the Chief Minister said the Centre should “take care” of the expenses towards deployment of Central Armed Forces (CAF) to deal with Left-Wing Extremists in Odisha and other States.

“In order to ensure that the Centre accedes to such just demands by States like Odisha and other regional party ruled States, he felt that the regional parties should have better coordination to impress upon the Centre to take care of these expenses,” Patra said.

Patra said Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has wrongly represented the Chief Minister’s statement by stating that he is looking for political coordination among regional parties. “Let him (Pradhan) not try to always derail the just demands of Odisha by his political statements and misquotes,” he said.